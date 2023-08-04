83º
Pedestrian crossing street on West Side fatally hit by vehicle

Incident happened on West Commerce near South San Felipe

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

San Antonio police investigate after a body was found on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the 500 block of Commerce. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed while crossing a street on the West Side on Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man was struck at 6:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Commerce Street, near South San Felipe Avenue.

A vehicle hit the man as he was crossing the road and he was not at a crosswalk, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped to render aid and called 911. Police said the driver is not expected to face charges at this time.

