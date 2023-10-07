San Antonio’s Home Rehabilitation Program reopens applications starting Oct. 23

(Image by Russell Holden from Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Home Rehabilitation Program is reopening from Oct. 23 through Nov. 20.

The program helps with funding through a forgivable loan to low- and moderate-income households to help with home rehabilitation to address health, safety or code issues.

The city’s Home Rehabilitation Program covers the following:

Major rehabilitation or reconstruction repairs two or more of a home’s system, such as the foundation, electrical, plumbing, heating and/or air conditioning, and structural issues.

Minor rehabilitation addresses an isolated issue, such as siding, walk-in showers, plumbing, window replacement, water heater replacement and painting.

Under 1 Roof provides roof shingle replacement with Shasta white shingles that improve a home’s energy efficiency.

Homeowners interested in applying for the program can attend one of the information sessions to learn about the application process and eligibility requirements.

The city’s schedule is as follows:

Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Alamo Colleges Eastside Education Training Center, located at 4551 Dietrich Rd.

Oct. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Igo Library, located at 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy.

Oct. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thousand Oaks Library, located at 4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.

Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Mexican American Unity Council, located at 2300 W Commerce St., #200

Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, located at 3310 E Commerce St.

Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cliff Morton Development and Business Service Center, located at 1901 S Alamo St.

Check-in will begin 30 minutes before each session.

For more eligibility information or what the program covers, visit the Neighborhood and Housing Services Department website or call 210-207-7293.