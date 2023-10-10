Hundreds of iconic flowers of Day of the Dead bloom at East Side community farm

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, a community farm on the city’s East Side grows one of the most recognizable flowers associated with the Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos.

“We have the marigolds. We have the three coco gold, yellow and then we have the standard orange. Traditional orange,” said Jovanna Lopez, urban agriculture community coordinator at Eco Centro and Garcia Street Urban Farm.

Although the Marigolds are native to Mexico, Garcia Street Urban Farm grows them just in time for the day of the holiday.

“They have a scent that is supposed to attract your ancestors back and they come and visit. You set up an altar that has food on it. You put their favorite drinks. The snacks they love,” Lopez said.

The flowers are placed on graves and adorn altars throughout the city.

“Everyone really loves coming to this space and we are one of the only people doing it in town right now,” Lopez said.

The team planted more than 600 marigolds this year.

A Day of the Dead free event will be held at the community farm on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. where you can learn to build an altar and about the holiday.

“We are going to have an altar building workshop, a book blessing with authors on site, food for the community. We will have fresh food and of course, flowers available for sale,” Lopez said.

The free family event is sponsored by San Antonio College Mexican American Studies and Eco Centro and Garcia Street Urban Farm.

The team is proud of this tradition and excited to get the community involved.