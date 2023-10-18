84º
Man accused of sending explicit messages, images to minor arrested, SAPD says

Joe Ramos, 29, was arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Joe Ramos, 29, was arrested for the online solicitation of a minor under 14. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the online solicitation of a minor under 14, according to SAPD.

The suspect, 29-year-old Joe Ramos, was a family friend for several years, police said.

Ramos exchanged phone numbers and social media with the victim and then began sending explicit text messages and images to the victim, according to police.

The reported incidents occurred over three weeks. That’s when police say the parents — who were monitoring their daughter’s phone and social media — discovered that Ramos was sending the explicit content, SAPD said.

The parents reported what they knew to the police, who then opened an investigation.

“There was enough there to determine that he was trying to meet with the intention of sexual conduct,” said Officer Ricardo Guzman with SAPD.

Police did not indicate if there were other victims.

