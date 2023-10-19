Goodwill San Antonio applies finishing touches on outfits for Dia De Los Muertos Fashion Show

SAN ANTONIO – The third Dia De Los Muertos Fashion Show hosted by Goodwill San Antonio will pay tribute to celebrities and stars close to our heart.

This year’s theme is Estrellas de Nuestra Vida, or “Stars of Our Lives”.

The show will honor stars we’ve lost like Selena Quintanilla and those that are part of our family.

“It’s also about people we have loved and lost, that are stars in our lives,” Agosto Cuellar, customer engagement manager at Goodwill San Antonio said.

The five models at this years show are Goodwill team members.

The outfits with glitter, flowers and skulls were all found at local Goodwill stores.

The fashion show will take place on Oct. 28 right after the procession at about 7:45 p.m.

You can catch the beautiful outfits at the Civic Park Stage.