National nonprofit ‘Beyond Type 1′ helping people recognize the signs of diabetes

November marks National Diabetes Awareness Month.

The national nonprofit, Beyond Type 1 is working to educate people about the warning signs of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Beyond Type 1 was founded in 2015. One of the main founders of the foundation is Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers. Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13.

“The best advice for someone who has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, or any parent or any families, is to learn, to read about it and to be patient,” said Mila Ferrer, Project Manager at Beyond Type 1.

According to the CDC, Type 1 diabetes has these symptoms:

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Losing weight

Always hungry

Ferrer says Type 1 diabetes is a very sudden and very complex disease. If you feel like you are experiencing these symptoms, she recommends going to your doctor to get your blood sugar tested.

“If we don’t diagnose Type 1 diabetes on time, or if it’s misdiagnosed it can lead to extreme complications and it could be even fatal,” Ferrer said.

As for Type 2 diabetes, the CDC says these are the most common symptoms:

Frequent urination (often at night)

Numbness/tingling in hands/feet

Feeling very tired

Dry skin

Sores that heal slowly

Beyond Type 1 hosts a national campaign called #seethesigns. Through the campaign, they are encouraging people to get checked for diabetes. If you have a family history of diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2, you are encouraged to have a talk with your doctor yearly.

It can be tough learning how to live with diabetes, especially having to wear insulin pumps in public.

“We love to see people wearing their devices like on beauty pageants, athletes those stories are very empowering but it’s also very empowering to go to the supermarket and see someone wearing their CGM. Once that happens, you’re like, ‘That’s diabetes in the wild,’” said Ferrer.

World Diabetes Day falls on Nov. 14 this year. To help people learn more about diabetes and get tested for it, UT Health San Antonio is hosting a diabetes awareness fair on Nov. 14. You can learn how to attend by clicking here.