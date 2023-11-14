Many chocolate products contain high lead, cadmium levels, Consumer reports says

Consumer Reports found concerning levels of lead or cadmium in one-third of the products it tested.

Hot cocoa and chocolate goodies are part of the holidays, but a Consumer Reports investigation may give you a reason to enjoy them in moderation before you indulge.

From brownie and cake mixes to cocoa powder and hot chocolate mixes, CR found concerning levels of lead or cadmium in one-third of the products it tested.

This new round of tests follows last year’s tests, which found most of the samples of 28 dark chocolate bars tested contained concerning levels of cadmium or lead -- both toxic heavy metals.

Consumer Reports warns that “consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems. The danger is greatest for pregnant people and young children because the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ.”

Now, Consumer Reports has expanded its tests to 48 additional products in seven categories:

Dark chocolate bars

Milk chocolate bars

Chocolate chips

Cocoa powder

Hot chocolate mixes

Brownie and cake mixes

“As expected, dark chocolates tended to have higher levels of heavy metals than milk chocolate. But every product we tested had detectable amounts of lead and cadmium,” said James Rogers, Consumer Reports’ food safety scientist.

There are no federal limits for the amount of lead and cadmium most foods can contain, but one state does set limits on certain foods.

“Our scientists used California’s standard levels when measuring heavy metal content in chocolate to make our own assessments for consumers,” Rogers explained.

All of the testing results can be seen by clicking here.

Here’s a summary

Dark chocolate: Of the seven dark chocolate bars tested, five were above Consumer Reports’ levels for lead, cadmium, or both. Evolved Signature Dark 72% Cacao Chocolate Bar was high in both heavy metals.

Evolved Chocolate told Consumer Reports that it regularly tests raw materials and finished goods to ensure compliance and, ultimately, consumer safety.

Milk chocolate: None of the milk chocolate bars tested was over Consumer Reports’ limit for either heavy metal.

Baking products: Two chocolate chips, two cocoa powders, one brownie mix, and two cake mixes came back with lead levels over Consumer Reports’ limit.

Hot chocolate mix: As for hot chocolate mixes, four of the six products tested exceeded Consumer Reports’ lead limit.

So, what’s a chocolate lover to do?

“Now, this doesn’t mean that you have to quit chocolate cold turkey. But as with anything in life, moderation is key,” said Rogers. “Consume chocolate as an occasional treat.”

Consumer Reports asked the Food and Drug Administration whether it has plans to set limits for lead and cadmium in chocolate. The agency did not respond.

The National Confectioners Association offered this response: “Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries. Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible.”

