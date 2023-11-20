San Antonio Food Bank fighting hunger this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank serves about 100,000 people each week and is doing everything possible to help families in need this holiday season.

“We have deliver[ed] close to 10,000 turkeys already. We still have a few thousand more we are trying to collect,” Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said.

Cooper said there are ways to help people dealing with food insecurity.

“There’s a huge opportunity for everyone to make a difference on Thanksgiving, and that’s our annual Turkey Trot,” Cooper said. “It’s a 5k walk run downtown. All the revenue from [the] Turkey Trot goes back to purchase turkeys for families.”

The turkey trot will occur at 8:30 a.m. on November 23.

There are also different volunteer opportunities at the food bank, including packing and sorting food, which people of all ages can help with.

“There is always another way to serve in our meal programs, [such as] preparing food,” Cooper said.

Caroline De La Fuente said money is tight. She helps take care of her grandchildren and says the San Antonio Food Bank has helped them during this difficult time.

De La Fuente is thankful her family will have a meal this Thanksgiving, and on the special day, she will also give back.

“In the morning, we will go to the Raul Jiminez [Thanksgiving dinner] to volunteer and [then] go eat in the afternoon,” De La Fuente said.