SAFD responds to fire in Southtown; Food Bank’s Turkey Trot 5K rerouted due to response

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in the 100 block of City St.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Southtown, which ended up rerouting a 5K on Thanksgiving Day morning.

The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of City St., near East Arsenal Street.

Details about the fire are minimal, and SAFD said it is investigating where the fire started and what caused it.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

The San Antonio Food Bank’s Turkey Trot 5K had to be rerouted due to the response to the fire. Runners were kept off the street.

An estimated cost of damage was not released.