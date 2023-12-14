Landlord fatally shoots tenant in the head during argument outside North Side home, police say

A man was shot by his landlord on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in the 1000 block of W. Huisache Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A landlord shot and killed a tenant during a dispute outside a home on the North Side on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Huisache Avenue, near Blanco Road.

San Antonio police said the landlord approached the man over some issues that he had been having.

They both pointed guns at each other and continued to argue. At some point, the landlord shot the man a few times, hitting him in the head, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are questioning the landlord and investigating if he shot the man in self-defense. It is unclear what they were arguing about.

No one else was injured and the guns were recovered.