San Antonio nonprofit shines light on oldest military cemetery in Texas for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City is home to one of the largest military cemeteries in the nation, Fort Sam Houston, and it’s also home to the oldest military cemetery in Texas — San Antonio National Cemetery. A local nonprofit is working to ensure those buried there are remembered.

“I was stationed in Fort Sam Houston for 15 years, and I did not know this cemetery existed ‘til after I retired. It absolutely gets a hold of your heart,” said Wesley Salmans with the nonprofit Community for Veteran Families.

Salmans said that’s why he and Community for Veteran Families want to ensure San Antonio National Cemetery and its history are not forgotten.

“George Kelly is buried here in this cemetery. He was the first aviator killed in active duty on the playing field at Fort Sam,” said Salmans.

“Harry Wurzbach is buried in this cemetery. John Bullis, that Camp Bullis is named after, is buried in this cemetery,” he added.

Salmans now frequents the graves of soldiers who passed to pay his respects, saying the least he could do is try to make sure each headstone gets a wreath for the holidays.

“It’s absolutely heart-rendering. The most thoughtful thing that I’ve ever done is to place a wreath on those that can no longer give,” said Salmans.

Placing wreaths on headstones is a special moment Salmans shares with other veterans, their families, and civilians who want to give back to those who have defended our country.

“Remembering those forgotten heroes because not enough people know about this cemetery, and we are working to do that on our ceremony on the 16th,” said Salmans.

San Antonio National Cemetery is located at 517 Paso Hondo Street. Community for Veterans Families said wreaths will start arriving at 9 a.m., and placing wreaths is open to anyone who wants to show up on Saturday.