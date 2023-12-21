Gas prices went up by almost 20 cents in one week, AAA data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices have increased in San Antonio but are still lower than the national average.

AAA data shows how much of a price increase for regular unleaded gas was seen Thursday compared to this past week.

During the week of Dec. 10, our gas price average was at $2.50. For the week of Dec. 17, the average jumped by 17 cents to $2.67. A year ago, the price was $2.48 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

Comparing San Antonio’s AAA data to the national average of $3.12 shows that the city’s gas prices are less than the country’s average. The Alamo City only has a two-cent difference compared to the state’s average of $2.69 per gallon.

The following is the cost breakdown for gas prices, according to AAA data:

Prices based on Dec. 21 San Antonio Texas United States Current Average $2.67 $2.69 $3.12 Week Ago Average $2.50 $2.57 $3.10 Year Ago Average $2.48 $2.61 $3.11

The Oil Price Information service said these price jumps are an end to the price decreases Texas has had since August.

The top five highest gas price averages for Texas cities are listed below, according to AAA:

City Current Average Midland, TX $2.92 El Paso, TX $2.88 Odessa, TX $2.84 Dallas, TX $2.75 Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $2.73

You can visit the Gas Buddy map here if you’re looking for the best gas prices in San Antonio. Keep in mind that some gas stations offer discounts for people who pay cash versus using a debit or credit card.