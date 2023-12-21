Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals

SAN ANTONIO – After finding success in McDonald’s restaurants around the world, Squishmallows toys finally their make their debut in the U.S.

In a press release, McDonald’s announced the company is releasing the Squishmallows toys nationwide on Dec. 26 when you buy a Happy Meal.

Squishmallows Happy Meal toys available at participating McDonald's locations starting Dec. 26. (2023 McDonald's)

You can collect up to 12 different kinds of Squishmallows, including some fan favorites such as Cam and Fifi, as well as McDonald’s icon Grimace.

Plus, you can also find a special mystery character if you’re lucky.

Each character will also come with a unique music playlist, which you can find by scanning a QR code on the Happy Meal box.

McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan, said, “We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now.”