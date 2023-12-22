Fire caused by water heater spreads to attic of far South Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire caused by a faulty water heater damaged a home on the city’s far South Side early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 8:15 a.m. in the 100 block of West Villaret Boulevard, not far from both Moursund Boulevard and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, flames had already spread to the attic. Fire officials said the fire was a challenging one but add-ons to the home slowed down the flames from spreading faster. They managed to get the fire under control and eventually put out.

The SAFD said one person and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire. They all managed to get out safely and there were no reported injuries.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not provided.