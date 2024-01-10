Airlift Texas opens new base in New Braunfels to provide emergency medical transport across the state

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A fixed wing air medical base in New Braunfels aims at providing more lifesaving emergency care to people across the state.

Flights have been taking off from Airlift 10 in New Braunfels since December 2023.

“We’ve done about a flight a day. So the need is definitely there,” said David Lopez, area manager and account executive for Airlift Texas.

The Beechcraft King Air B200 aircraft allows clinicians to provide air medical service over longer distances and during different weather conditions.

“A lot of times our aircraft is utilized to get to a higher level of care. So that’s level one trauma or if they need neuro surgery or cardiothoracic surgery that aren’t available at rural hospitals that they need to go to University Hospital. That’s mainly where our use is for,” said Randy Aguayo, RN, paramedic for Air Methods.

Airlift Texas showcased the plane to community members Tuesday morning.

“This plane is going to be servicing the entire state at large, as well as the community surrounding New Braunfels, Uvalde, Del Rio, Eagle Pass,” Lopez said.

All flights will have a pilot, nurse and medic on board.

Every minute counts when transporting a critically ill or injured patient, and with this new resource, Airlift Texas hopes to save more lives.

“This cuts down a lot of time for those patients that desperately need that access,” Lopez said.