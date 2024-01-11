41º
JCPenney offers free headshots for first 3,000 people to sign up

Customers can sign up from Jan. 10 to Feb. 7

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – In the market for a job? JCPenney is offering free professional headshots for the first 3,000 customers to sign up.

The offer is open to anyone who is looking to update their headshot.

From Jan. 10 to Feb. 7, customers can sign up online to receive an offer code. After signing up, customers will receive an e-mail with their unique coupon code to take to their session.

Free headshot sessions must be scheduled by March 11 at a participating JCPenney Portrait Studio.

The Snapshot for Success program is a partnership between JCPenney and JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch.

“At JCPenney, we are committed to serving America’s diverse, working families. Snapshot for Success is one way we’re standing with our communities to help make the most of every customer’s career moments,” said Andre Joyner, chief human resources officer at JCPenney in a press release. “Whether you’re graduating this Spring, overcoming a resume gap after stepping away from your career or looking for your next role, we want to be a part of this exciting stage of your life and career.”

