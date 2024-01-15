Animal Care Services warns of ‘zero tolerance’ for weather-related violations, says bring pets inside

SAN ANTONIO – With wintry weather conditions in San Antonio this week, Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners to bring pets indoors or face the consequences.

In a post on social media, ACS said they would have “zero tolerance” for weather-related violations. Anyone found to be breaking pet laws could face impoundment of their pet, fines up to $2 thousand dollars, and 180 days in jail for repeat offenders.

Animal Care Officers will be on patrol addressing potential violations.

Anyone needing to report a concern can call the city’s 3-1-1 Customer Service line or report it online. If you are unable to reach 3-1-1, you can contact SAPD’s non-emergency line by dialing 210-207-7273.

ACS reminded people that it’s always against the law to tether a dog with chains and gave the following reminders for keeping animals safe during cold weather: