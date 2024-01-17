47º
Lytle residents asked to conserve water after main well goes down

Alert was sent Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

LYTLE, Texas – City leaders in Lytle have asked residents to conserve water because the city’s main well is down.

The city posted the alert just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

City officials will advise residents more information is available.

