Lytle residents asked to conserve water after main well goes down

LYTLE, Texas – City leaders in Lytle have asked residents to conserve water because the city’s main well is down.
The city posted the alert just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
City officials will advise residents more information is available.
LYTLE, Texas – City leaders in Lytle have asked residents to conserve water because the city’s main well is down.
The city posted the alert just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
City officials will advise residents more information is available.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.