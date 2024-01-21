41º
Body recovered in Rio Grande near Shelby Park, DPS says

Man’s body was discovered in a shallow part of the Rio Grande

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety recovered the body of an unidentified man in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Lt. Chris Olivarez, a DPS spokesperson, said on Saturday that a Tactical Marine Unit recovered the body south of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

On Jan. 11, the state usurped control of Shelby Park from city officials in Eagle Pass, prompting a rift between the Biden administration over Texas’ immigration practices.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Eagle Pass several days after a delegation led by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson was in the city.

The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the incident, Olivarez said.

