Fire in parking garage of Shops at Rivercenter draws large emergency response

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in a parking garage at the Shops at Rivercenter drew a large emergency response to the area early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 6:20 a.m. at a parking garage near East Crockett Street and Bowie Street located downtown.

A battalion chief with the San Antonio Fire Department said the fire started inside a second floor storage unit and then caused some heavy smoke. The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

The SAFD said they are now trying to ventilate the area and push the smoke out by using fans, but they’re having difficulty since the atmosphere is so dense and there is no wind. There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is also not currently known. It is unclear if there is any other damage to the mall or parking garage as a result of the flames.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 18 units answered the call.

Officials have not said if this will impact the opening of the mall on Wednesday morning. The mall is scheduled to open at 10 a.m.