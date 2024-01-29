Candle fire damages home, displaces family on city’s South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A candle fire has displaced a family from their home on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Janice Gail Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Gillette Boulevard.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames and smoke showing from the home. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said a candle was what likely started the fire inside the house. Two children and one adult will be displaced for at least a night as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries. Damage to the home is estimated at around $60,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.