Magik Theatre brings ‘Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!’

SAN ANTONIO – The Magik Theatre will present Mo Willems’ contemporary classic, “Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!”

The musical will premiere on Feb. 10 and will run through March 17.

Opening night will feature a party in the park with partner Hemisfair. VIA, the show’s sponsor, will bring a classic 1966 GMC Dreamliner for the kiddos to tour and serve snacks from a bus-shaped food truck. The party will feature story time with Jeffrey C. Arndt and live music by Billy Ray Sheppard. The party starts at 4:30 p.m. with the performance following at 6 p.m.

The play is based on Willems’ book about a pigeon who sees his chance to drive a bus after the bus driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers late.

“In order to give the musical a dramatic arc, Willems has explored WHY the Pigeon cannot drive the bus,” said Magik Theatre Artistic Director Anthony Runfola in a press release. “He also creates conflict around the Pigeon finding his ‘thing.’ Everyone seems to have one except for the Pigeon. Can the bus driver help the Pigeon figure it out?”

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 3-17. Military members, seniors, educators and students and can be purchased online, by calling (210) 227-2751 or in person at Magik Theatre’s Box Office located at 420 S Alamo, 78205.

Special Performances

The following descriptions are provided by the Magik Theatre:

Opening Night Party in the Park | Saturday, Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m.

Educator Appreciation Performance | Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Educators and school faculty are eligible for one free ticket to this performance with proof of I.D. Additional tickets are available to purchase for these performances at a discount of 50% off the regular ticket prices with promo code THANKYOU50.

Sensory-Friendly Performance | Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.

Audience members on the autism spectrum and those with sensory issues can take in a special performance of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! designed just for them. Kids and adults are free to be themselves in this relaxed, judgment-free theatre experience.

Pay What You Wish Performance | Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m.

As part of Magik Theatre’s mission to make theatre accessible to everyone, the organization holds one donation-based performance. Tickets are only available at the door on Feb. 25.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance | Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.

Patrons who communicate with ASL can attend this performance featuring Robert Cardoza, the San Antonio theatre community’s primary American Sign Language interpreter.

Transit Driver Appreciation Discounts | Sunday, March 17, 3 p.m. (Closing Day) & Beyond

Magik celebrates San Antonio’s hard-working transit drivers with special discounts on its closing day performance, Sunday, March 17. With proof of I.D., all transit drivers (including taxi, trolley, bus and rideshare drivers as well as pilots) are eligible for a 15% discount off the regular ticket price by using promo code TDAD15. It’s Magik’s way of kicking off Transit Appreciation Day, celebrated every March 18, to thank and appreciate transit drivers around the nation.

As a special thank you to Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! show sponsor, VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority, all VIA employees are eligible for 20% off the regular ticket price through the run of the show by using discount code VIA20 with proof of identification.