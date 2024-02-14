64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘Whatever it takes’: San Antonio couple shares heartwarming story of love and sacrifice

The couple’s emotional journey is highlighting the power of love and family on Valentine’s Day

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Valentine's Day, San Antonio, Health
‘Whatever it takes’: San Antonio couple shares heartwarming story of love and sacrifice (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – What should have been one of the happiest moments of Natallie Serna and Royal Johnson’s lives quickly became a terrifying one when Serna began uncontrollably bleeding shortly after delivering their daughter.

Doctors discovered Serna had a rare blood condition called atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. She spent a grueling month in the hospital, undergoing blood transfusions and medications that ultimately resulted in kidney failure.

“I didn’t want to accept that dialysis would be my life,” Serna said.

Despite not being a match, Serna’s fiancé, Royal Johnson, bravely stepped up to get tested as a donor.

The couple went through the Kidney Exchange Program at the Methodist Transplant Institute where living donor kidneys are exchanged with other recipients in need to ensure each patient receives a compatible transplant.

Through the program, Johnson successfully donated his kidney to another recipient in Serna’s honor, enabling her to receive a compatible transplant.

“You do whatever it takes to protect family,” Johnson said.

Two years later, the grateful couple wants to share their inspirational story to give hope to other patients battling potentially daunting diagnoses.

“Next is the big day: the wedding day,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram