‘Whatever it takes’: San Antonio couple shares heartwarming story of love and sacrifice

SAN ANTONIO – What should have been one of the happiest moments of Natallie Serna and Royal Johnson’s lives quickly became a terrifying one when Serna began uncontrollably bleeding shortly after delivering their daughter.

Doctors discovered Serna had a rare blood condition called atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. She spent a grueling month in the hospital, undergoing blood transfusions and medications that ultimately resulted in kidney failure.

“I didn’t want to accept that dialysis would be my life,” Serna said.

Despite not being a match, Serna’s fiancé, Royal Johnson, bravely stepped up to get tested as a donor.

The couple went through the Kidney Exchange Program at the Methodist Transplant Institute where living donor kidneys are exchanged with other recipients in need to ensure each patient receives a compatible transplant.

Through the program, Johnson successfully donated his kidney to another recipient in Serna’s honor, enabling her to receive a compatible transplant.

“You do whatever it takes to protect family,” Johnson said.

Two years later, the grateful couple wants to share their inspirational story to give hope to other patients battling potentially daunting diagnoses.

“Next is the big day: the wedding day,” Johnson said.