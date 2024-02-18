SAPD searching for driver who collided with motorcyclist on Interstate 37

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is looking for the driver of an SUV that crashed into and injured a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

The crash took place just before 2 a.m. along the southbound lanes of Interstate 37. The department located the crash happening at the 20700 block of I-37 South, which is south of the I-37 and Loop 1604 interchange.

Authorities said the SUV driver, a 61-year-old man, was changing lanes when he struck the motorcycle driver, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The SUV driver fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious bodily injury due to the crash and was sent to a San Antonio-area hospital, police said.

The victim’s official condition is not known at this time.

If caught, investigators said the SUV driver would face a failure to stop and render aid due to serious bodily injury charge.