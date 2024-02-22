Loud argument heard ahead of shooting that left woman, 18, critically wounded, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating whether a shooting inside a West side apartment Wednesday night may have been the end result of an argument.
A preliminary police report said that neighbors heard what sounded like a woman and man arguing shortly before the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m.
Officers who arrived in the 1800 block of Bandera Road found a woman inside a second-floor unit at the Aspire apartments.
They say she had been shot in her arm and armpit.
Police described her wounds as being life-threatening.
She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Police did not find the shooter right away.
At the scene, officers said witnesses told them they saw three people running from the apartment.
A later report mentioned only the shooter who was seen running away.
Police searched the area but did not make any arrests at that time.