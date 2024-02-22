76º
Loud argument heard ahead of shooting that left woman, 18, critically wounded, police say

Investigators still looking for man seen running from apartment

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Crime scene tape dangles from a fire hydrant outside the apartment where an 18-year-old woman was shot. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating whether a shooting inside a West side apartment Wednesday night may have been the end result of an argument.

A preliminary police report said that neighbors heard what sounded like a woman and man arguing shortly before the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m.

Officers who arrived in the 1800 block of Bandera Road found a woman inside a second-floor unit at the Aspire apartments.

They say she had been shot in her arm and armpit.

Police described her wounds as being life-threatening.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police did not find the shooter right away.

At the scene, officers said witnesses told them they saw three people running from the apartment.

A later report mentioned only the shooter who was seen running away.

Police searched the area but did not make any arrests at that time.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

