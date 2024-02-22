Woman found shot twice in Northwest Side apartment, SAPD says

Witnesses believe they saw three suspects run away from the scene on foot.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot twice on the Northwest Side, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 1800 block of Bandera Road.

Upon arrival, police said the woman was found in her apartment with gunshot wounds to her arm and shoulder area.

The SAPD Eagle Helicopter assisted in the search but did not find the suspects, according to police.

Officials said the apartment showed no signs of forced entry, theft, or drug activity.

This is a developing story.