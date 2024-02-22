64º
Woman found shot twice in Northwest Side apartment, SAPD says

Officials said the apartment showed no signs of forced entry, theft, or drug activity

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Witnesses believe they saw three suspects run away from the scene on foot. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot twice on the Northwest Side, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 1800 block of Bandera Road.

Upon arrival, police said the woman was found in her apartment with gunshot wounds to her arm and shoulder area.

Witnesses believe they saw three suspects run away from the scene on foot.

The SAPD Eagle Helicopter assisted in the search but did not find the suspects, according to police.

Officials said the apartment showed no signs of forced entry, theft, or drug activity.

This is a developing story.

