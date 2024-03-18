Mayor of Progreso arrested on federal drug charges

PROGRESO, Texas – Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis, 31, on federal drug trafficking charges Monday, according to an indictment.

Alanis is charged with four federal drug charges related to the distribution of cocaine.

Recommended Videos

The arrest of Alanis comes after an organized crime and drug enforcement task force investigation with federal law enforcement agencies, according to KRGV.

Alanis’ brother, Progreso school district’s board president Francisco Javier Alanis, was indicted on March 5, accused of smuggling approximately 88 pounds of cocaine in 2020. He was later arrested in 2023.