BCSO seeks public’s help to identify Converse burglary suspects

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a group of people caught on camera burglarizing vehicles on the Northeast Side.

BCSO said on March 21, 2024, two separate burglaries happened in Converse.

In the first incident, deputies said an armed man walked onto a driveway and tried to open car doors. One of the vehicles was unlocked, and the man rummaged through the center console of it before escaping.

Later that evening, three people stole items from an unlocked truck in the Crestway Heights subdivision, according to BCSO.

If you have information regarding these burglaries, call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.