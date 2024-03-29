San Antonio chef challenged to reimagine the Crunchwrap Supreme through Taco Bell’s new program

SAN ANTONIO – In Jennifer Dobbertin’s kitchen, creativity is a key ingredient.

“My brain is always creating,” Dobbertin said. “I’m always thinking about what would be fun to do with food.”

Behind the kitchen doors at Best Quality Daughter near the Pearl, Dobbertin cooks American classics with a twist. Her fusion cuisine and culinary talents have gotten her repeat recognition as a 2023 and 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist. Now, she’s taking on a new challenge with a chain restaurant.

“I have no idea how I got on Taco Bell’s radar,” Dobbertin said.

Dobbertin is one of three chefs across the country kicking off Taco Bell’s TBX program, which aims to support and promote emerging culinary talents.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell said Dobbertin was selected because of her flair.

“Not only is Jen a longtime fan of Taco Bell, but she brings a unique approach and culinary style that caught the attention of the team at Taco Bell,” the spokesperson said.

Each chef in this inaugural class will put their own spin on the Crunchwrap Supreme.

“I just want to have fun with it,” Dobbertin said.

“Can you reveal to us what twist you’re taking?” KSAT 12′s Avery Everett asked.

“I’m not at liberty yet to say,” Dobbertin replied.

Dobbertin is traveling to Taco Bell’s test kitchen this week to show her ideas. She said she’s bringing five different ideas and taking inspiration from her menu at Best Quality Daughter.

“Chinese influence, Taiwanese influence, Thai and Southeast Asian influence and then lots of South Texas influence — just because I’ve spent most of my life in San Antonio and in South Texas,” Dobbertin said.

Taco Bell has yet to announce when and where her Crunchwrap Supreme will be served.

“There’s lots more up our sleeves to share on TBX! For now, chefs are focusing on experimenting in the Taco Bell Test Kitchen and collaborating with Taco Bell on reimagining the Crunchwrap,” a spokesperson for Taco Bell said in an email. “We will share more information about launch details and more later this spring.”

The program is now open to more applicants. Chefs interested in being selected for the TBX program can enter by visiting www.tacobell.com/tbx.