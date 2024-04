A Fiesta mural is up at The Pearl.

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl is decorated for Fiesta thanks to an eye-catching new mural.

The ¡VIVA! Mural was created by MM Creative Design Studio and was designed to honor San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage through bold colors and positive movement.

Recommended Videos

The mural, which portrays dancers and musicians, will be on display at the Pearl until the end of the month.

People are invited to wear their Fiesta colors and take photos.