H-E-B issues voluntary recall of some Creamy Creations ice cream cups

The affected products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, including its Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B issued a voluntary recall for select Creamy Creations ice cream cup flavors.

In a Saturday news release, the grocer said select flavors of its 12-count packages of three-ounce Creamy Creations cups could potentially contain metal traces.

The impacted flavors are:

Creamy Creations Chocolate Ice Cream

Creamy Creations Lime/Orange sherbet combo

Creamy Creations Ice Cream Homemade Vanilla/Chocolate Combo

H-E-B said there have not been any injuries associated with the recall, but the product has been taken off store shelves.

Customers who purchased the product should refrain from eating them and return the product to an H-E-B store for a full refund.

The UPC and code dates are on the back of the product’s outer bag, not the individual cups. Click here to view those dates and numbers.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.