2 people critically injured after vehicle slams into rock and catches fire, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman are in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on the East Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Belgium Lane. Investigators determined that the vehicle, a black Nissan Altima, was traveling down Belgium Lane at a high rate of speed before it crashed into a boulder at the end of the road and burst into flames.

After the crash, authorities said passersby took the driver and passenger out of the vehicle before it caught fire.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings at the scene. No one was hit by any gunfire, but police said it is not known where the shell casings came from.

The victims, a 36-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

The department said its investigation into the crash is ongoing.