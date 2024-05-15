Here’s why flags are at half-staff on Wednesday

If you’re wondering why flags are flying half-staff on Wednesday, it’s because May 15 marks National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day honors law enforcement officers who were killed or disabled in the line of duty. It lands amid National Police Week, which is observed Saturday, May 11 through Friday, May 17.

“Every day, police officers pin on their shields and walk out the door, rushing into harm’s way to keep the rest of us safe. Being a police officer is more than what they do — it is who they are,” President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. “On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, we recognize the incredible courage of our Nation’s police officers and honor the fallen heroes, whose ultimate sacrifice we can never repay.”

There are two days this month when people are instructed to fly flags half-staff at homes and businesses — May 15 and Memorial Day.

Flag at Capitol at half-staff this morning in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. It’s one of 2 days federal law mandates American flags to be flown at half-staff. The other is Memorial Day. #policeofficerweek 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Jegw8hCNgO — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) May 15, 2024

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls every year on May 15. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

In a news release, the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of Texas said two law enforcement officers in Texas were killed in the line of duty in the past year: Joshua Clouse, a Cameron Police officer and U.S. Army veteran, and Jorge Pastore, an Austin Police officer.

“This week, we remember and honor their sacrifice along with the sacrifice of their families and of too many law enforcement officers before them,” the release states. “Every day, we must be grateful for the commitment of our law enforcement officers to protecting our citizenry, and for their selfless service to our communities.”