Alamo Heights’ do-everything athlete officially named 5-star by 247Sports, ranked as 20th best collegiate prospect

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area high school football player was recently named the 20th-best prospect in the nation and was officially chosen as one of 32 total five-star prospects for the 2025 recruiting class, according to the recruiting website 247Sports.

Michael Terry III, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound running back, wide receiver, quarterback and linebacker at Alamo Heights, will have his pick of schools to play for as he currently possesses more than 20 collegiate offers. As a junior, he earned district MVP honors while rushing for 995 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 564 receiving yards and 10 scores for the Mules.

Recommended Videos

Recently, 247Sports named Terry as one of the best, noting specifically his versatility on the football field. He is ranked as the No. 1 overall athlete.

“We view the Swiss Army Knife out of San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights as an offensive weapon more so than anything else right now and think he could be utilized like Cordarrelle Patterson, who played wide receiver and running back at Tennessee while also returning kicks before doing the same in the NFL,” the website said.

According to 247Sports, Terry has begun to warm up to national powers Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas. He took an official visit to Lincoln during the Cornhuskers’ Spring Game on April 26 and also had an unofficial visit to Oregon. Texas will host on June 7 and then he’ll go to Texas A&M for a visit on June 13.

247Sports reports that Terry is also planning official visits for both TCU and Oregon.

The San Antonio product is committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl Game.