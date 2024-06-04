101º
Chorizo, pork chops, and more. 125 pounds of prohibited pork products seized at Laredo port of entry

Seizure made at Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists seized almost 125 pounds of undeclared pork products at a Laredo port of entry. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists seized almost 125 pounds of prohibited pork products at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge referred a Dodge Charger for a secondary inspection.

Upon closer inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers and agriculture specialists found several black bags containing pork items on the passenger side, a news release said.

The officers found 25 kilograms of chorizo, 25 kilograms of pork sausage, three kilograms of pork meat, and two kilograms of unprocessed pork lard.

CBP agriculture specialists fined the driver $1,000 and seized the vehicle, the news release said.

Prohibited agricultural items from Mexico aren’t allowed to be transported into the US due to pest, plant, and animal diseases that can damage the agricultural industry in this country, the news release said.

