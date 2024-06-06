Baby food recalled by FDA due to listeria concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Certain pouches of a popular baby food have been recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

Once Upon a Farm is recalling Organic Plant-Rich Meal, Curried Carrots & Beans, according to a Food and Drug Administration notice.

The baby food is distributed frozen in 3.5 ounces. single-serving pouches. The “best when used by date” is April 17, 2025. The UPC is 81000351838.

Families are urged to return the food back to the store or throw it out. No known illnesses have been reported.

Baby lounger recall

In a separate parent alert, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people to stop using DHZJM Baby Loungers because babies may suffocate or get trapped. The loungers were sold on Amazon from January 2020 through November 2023.

The agency said the death of a four-month-old baby is linked to that lounger.

The loungers violate federal safe sleep standards. The Chinese company has not agreed to a recall.

According to CPSC, the loungers were sold by various sellers on Amazon, including Youlike Baby Store, Sunflower Shop, Altor Enterprises, SooZon, Humorous Egg, KMOVEON and Amazon Export Sales. It is not known which seller is linked to the product involved in the death.

Consumers are urged to stop using the loungers immediately and to destroy them.

Light recall

More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are recalled after reports of several fires, including one death.

Good Earth Lighting’s recalled integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat and start a fire.

The lithium-ion battery-powered lights are intended to be alternatives to permanent fixtures in places where wiring may be difficult, such as closets, staircases and cupboards. The products have the following model numbers: RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250.

The lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores, including Lowe’s and Ace Hardware as well as online at Amazon, GoodEarthLighting.com and more between October 2017 and January 2024.

Owners can contact Good Earth Lighting for replacements.

Gun safe recall

More than 133,000 gun safes are recalled because unauthorized users can open them, according to federal regulators.

SA Consumer Products recalled two different models: the Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe. Both types are made of black steel and are used to store not only guns but also valuables.

The Sanctuary safe can hold about two guns. The larger Sports Afield can store four guns.

Owners should not use the biometric feature, remove the batteries, and instead use the key to lock the safes.

The Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safes were sold at Costco and other stores, and the Sports Afield safes were sold at firearm and sporting goods stores. Both types were on the market from July 2020 through November 2023.

SA Consumer Products will provide a free repair kit.