Migrant among victims of East Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is looking for suspects in connection with an East Side shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. in the 900 block of South Walters Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a 24-year-old victim who was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators determined an unknown number of suspects drove to the location, opened fire on the 24-year-old and fled the scene.

As the shooting investigation continued, officers said they found a second shooting victim, who is 17 years old, inside a nearby pickup truck with four other people. The second victim was also grazed by a bullet, police said.

Authorities said they determined that the five people inside the truck were migrants. The 24-year-old shooting victim is not a migrant and is not connected to the human smuggling case, an SAPD official confirmed to KSAT.

After the Department of Homeland Security was notified, both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect in the human smuggling case also left the scene before San Antonio police arrived.

The five migrants were later transported to the City of San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center.

SAPD said the shooting and the human smuggling investigations remain ongoing.