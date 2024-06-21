79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Ask the entomologist: What are those swarms of flying insects following a rainstorm?

Chances are the flying insects are desert termites, also known as agricultural termites

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Insects, animals, weather, trending, Science, Outdoors

SAN ANTONIO – After this week’s storms in Bexar County, you may see swarms of flying insects, but what exactly are they? KSAT asked an expert for the answer.

Molly Keck is an entomologist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Bexar County.

She says the insects are desert termites.

L1S
0
San Antonio

Don’t worry, desert termites, also known as agricultural termites, aren’t the kind that eat up your home.

“They do not cause damage to plants or structures. They feed on dead and stressed forbes, grasses, and roots,” Keck said. “Sometimes cause some damage to turf, but usually because the grass isn’t well watered and the roots are too short as a result of shallow watering.”

Desert termites swarm after a recent rainstorm in the San Antonio area. (KSAT)

Desert termites are native to our area, and you may see many of them due to a combination of the right weather conditions and the insects’ biology.

“They sometimes just decide to swarm in large numbers,” Keck said.

The reproductive forms of desert termites fly out of their colonies to mate in the spring and summer months when it’s hot and very humid.

The winged versions are called swarmers or alates. They leave the colony to find locations for new colonies.

They may not cause any damage, but large swarms can leave behind a mess of discarded wings.

Desert termites swarm after a recent rainstorm in the San Antonio area. (KSAT)

If you have desert termites, there’s no need to call out pest control.

“Desert termites help regulate the flow of carbon and nitrogen in an ecosystem. They process as much as half the dead roots and litter in annual and perennial grasslands,” according to the AgriLife Extension website.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos