Morgan’s Wonderland hosts activity-filled summer camp for families dealing with illnesses

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland is hosting horse rides and rope courses as part of a significant effort to help reconnect families dealing with painful challenges.

Morgan’s is hosting the Pediatric Pain Warrior Family Summer Camp.

This is an opportunity for families to come together in a fun environment outside of hospitals and medical appointments.

The families taking part in the camp have a child who is dealing with chronic pain or illness.

Casey Cashman, the Director of the U.S. Pain Foundation, says the camp does a wonderful job of allowing children to be just that… children.

“Morgan’s camp has done that and is able to offer for not only our group but so many other partner organizations that now these children truly are able to feel like I can do something instead of always having to say I can’t do something,” said Cashman.

This is the third year of the Pediatric Pain Warrior Family Summer Camp.