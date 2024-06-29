David Sears recalls ‘humble beginnings’ ahead of retirement from KSAT

In all his years at KSAT, some of David Sears’ career highlights can read like a bucket list:

Repel down the side of the Milam Building Downtown

Zipline in the Hill Country

Travel to every NBA & NFL city to cover the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys

Fly in a helicopter all over South Texas to cover high school football games

Do a weather forecast

Sears’ journey at KSAT began with humble beginnings.

He started as an intern, tasked with a simple mission that would set the tone for his future career.

“It was 1981, and I came here to talk to then sports director Joe Fowler about an internship,” Sears said. “Joe asked me to come to a high school football game to help out. I was sent to the truck to grab a battery when the then-news director yelled, ‘Who are you, and why are you in my truck?’ I told him I was an intern, ran right past him, and got the crew the new battery.”

Throughout his nearly 40-year career, Sears’ energy and eagerness to help others have never wavered. He has mentored producers, reporters, and anyone seeking advice.

As his former sports intern turned sports producer and eventually news director, I am grateful for David’s guidance throughout my career.

I sat down with David to talk about his career and his love for local news.

Some of David’s old stories and segments can be viewed below: