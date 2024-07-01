89º
Passerby discovers dead body with multiple gunshot wounds along Highway 281, SAPD says

Seven shell casings were lying next to the man’s body

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with several gunshot wounds just north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

A passerby discovered the man’s body around 3:30 p.m. on Monday off the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 between Basse Road and Hildebrand Avenue.

The man was not breathing or moving, police said.

Officers and emergency services pronounced the man deceased upon arrival, according to SAPD.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide since the body was riddled with gunshot wounds, police said.

Seven shell casings were found lying next to the man’s body, SAPD said.

Police believe the man may have been shot and killed over the last 24 hours, possibly overnight.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

