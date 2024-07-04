95º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD searches for gunman after man shot twice at West Side apartment

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: West Side, Crime, SAPD
A man was shot twice on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in the 1100 block of San Fernando Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot twice at a West Side apartment where a child was present.

The shooting happened after noon Thursday in the 1100 block of San Fernando Street, not far from South Brazos Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said they received a call for two men shooting at each other. When they arrived, they found one man with two gunshot wounds, one to each leg.

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The other gunman was not located at the scene. It’s unknown if that person was also injured.

The shooting started in an apartment and two other people were inside, including a child.

Police said they don’t know what led to the shooting, as people are not cooperating.

Police said they have not recovered any weapons at the scene.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

email

Recommended Videos