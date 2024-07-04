SAPD searches for gunman after man shot twice at West Side apartment

A man was shot twice on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in the 1100 block of San Fernando Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot twice at a West Side apartment where a child was present.

The shooting happened after noon Thursday in the 1100 block of San Fernando Street, not far from South Brazos Street.

Police said they received a call for two men shooting at each other. When they arrived, they found one man with two gunshot wounds, one to each leg.

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The other gunman was not located at the scene. It’s unknown if that person was also injured.

The shooting started in an apartment and two other people were inside, including a child.

Police said they don’t know what led to the shooting, as people are not cooperating.

Police said they have not recovered any weapons at the scene.