SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is asking people to donate blood in its “5 Million in 50″ challenge.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, State Senator Jose Menendez and officials announced the challenge on Tuesday. It aims to reach 5 million donations within 50 days, which makes the deadline Sept. 4.

This year, South Texas Blood & Tissue’s parent organization, BioBridge Global, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Click here to set up a donation.