Uvalde community organizer hopes to build community center, memorial on Robb Elementary property

Family member of a Robb Elementary shooting victim said loved ones should have final say on what happens to the property

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

UVALDE – In Uvalde, the land Robb Elementary sits on is sacred ground.

The school is a pivotal piece of the town’s history — the site of a walkout in 1973 and the 2022 massacre that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Abelardo Castillo, who goes by Lalo, said he’s supported the families by lobbying for gun control in Washington, D.C.

Now, he hopes to honor them and help the community by pushing for a community center to be built on the land where Robb Elementary sits.

“That’s why I call it El Centro de Los Angeles,” Castillo said. “You know, all spirits will always, always be there.”

Castillo is founding a nonprofit, Empowerment of Community and Action Foundation, to find funding.

His idea has gained support from community members, including Uvalde County Judge William Mitchell.

“The problem is that, you know, we couldn’t do anything without the school board, you know, giving us a lease on the property,” Castillo said.

During last week’s Uvalde CISD school board meeting, the organization walked trustees through its vision and encouraged them to sign a memorandum of understanding.

Berlinda Arreola, step-grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, who died in the shooting at Robb Elementary, said she believes the victim’s families should have the final say on what happens to the property.

It should be for the families to make the decision on what should be done in that location,” she said. I personally don’t feel like it should be a fun place.”

Even if the board signs the memorandum of understanding to lease the land, it could take a while before the district can access the campus.

In a statement shared with KSAT last week, Uvalde CISD spokeswoman Anne Marie Espinoza said the campus has yet to be released to the district because it is tied in litigation.

“That’s fine,” Castillo said. “That’ll give us time also to do the fundraising and do everything that we need to do.”

“What would you say to people who might be a little skeptical about a building like this at a place where this tragedy happened?” asked KSAT 12 News reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“Well, there are going to be people that are probably going to object to it,” Castillo said. “But what’s going to happen with that property?”

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12

