Cattle Country Music Festival sets dates for 2025

GONZALES, Texas – The Cattle Country Music Festival will return to Gonzales, Texas for its second year. It is set for April 10-12, 2025.

During its debut in April 2024, the festival featured hit artists including Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Koe Wetzel. More than 30 artists performed including Chase Rice, Randy Rogers Band, Tanya Tucker, Shane Smith & The Saints, and more.

The 2025 lineup will be announced in the coming months, according to a press release from the festival.

“We knew this festival was going to be special and unlike any other, but we are still in awe of the reception from the first year, with people from all over the state, country, and world still reaching out to us about how much fun they had,” festival founder Marcus Federman said in the release.

The festival will take place at the same location as 2024, on the 400-acre ranch dubbed, “The Boot” along the Guadalupe River.

The location is one hour away from San Antonio, Austin and Houston.

Additions will be announced to enhance the festival experience including more general admission and VIP camping areas, additional tents in the “Glamping Village” with a private glamping lounge, as well as more RV spaces and on-site amenities for those staying on the grounds, organizers said in the release.

“There is just something magical about listening to country music on a ranch surrounded by the Guadalupe River. Next year is going to be bigger and better, and we are going to bring the same spirit that captured all of us in the fest’s inaugural year,” Federman said.

More information can be found on their website.