SAPD searching for gunman who grazed man’s head on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a suspect after a man was grazed with a gunshot to the head on the West Side.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on San Eduardo Avenue near West Commerce Street.

The victim was with friends and family when someone in a red sedan pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and a fight broke out.

The person fired a shot that grazed the victim’s head and took off in his car. There is no description of the gunman’s vehicle, and police have not made any arrests.

The victim was hospitalized. His condition is unknown at this time.