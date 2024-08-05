Suspected drunk driver crashes into SAPD patrol car responding to emergency, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old male driver is in police custody after he crashed his pickup truck into a patrol cruiser late Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on June 3 near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Callaghan Road, on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a SAPD officer with 11 months of service was responding to an emergency in a patrol car with their lights and sirens on when the driver of a white, 2007 Dodge Ram pickup did not yield to the officer and instead crashed into it.

A preliminary police report states the patrol car was traveling northwest on Fredericksburg Road and as it approached the intersection with Callaghan and the officer slowed just before turning. The white pickup truck had a green light as it crossed the intersection, but did not give way to the emergency vehicle, police said.

SAPD said the driver was found to be intoxicated at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of DWI. The man’s name has not been released.

The police officer struck was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.