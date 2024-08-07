Best products to buy in August

Those long summer days are getting shorter, but there’s some good news this time of year: end-of-season and other late summer sales.

Here are a few of the top discounted products Consumer Reports recommends in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

This August, sales are focused on back-to-school shopping. So, if you’re looking for tech gadgets for your kids or things for their dorm, anything like that will be on sale throughout the month.

Laptop pick

A new laptop is a great way to kick off a new school year. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is priced as low as $449.99 at Staples. CR says the 15.6-inch display has a touchscreen and considerable battery life that could last beyond a full day’s work.

Tablet pick

If you prefer something sleeker, go the tablet route. The Apple iPad is as low as $299.99 at Amazon. The 2022 model aced CR’s performance, photo, and video tests.

WiFi network pick

With a mesh WiFi network, you can ensure homework and other tasks are done efficiently throughout the house. The TP-Link Deco Whole Home (3-pack) costs $129.99 at Amazon.

Coffee maker/cooktop pick

College students can save some money by making coffee in their dorms with a Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which costs $49.95 at Walmart.

The flat-top grill from Blackstone is as low as $249.99 at Amazon. CR said the 28″ flat top maintains even temperatures across the surface on both low and high heat.

Other sales

CR says you can also expect discounts on dehumidifiers, freezers, microwaves, printers, steam irons, and vacuums this month.

And don’t forget about Labor Day early next month, the sales start soon. Those discounts tend to start around the middle of August, when you will see big savings on mattresses, large appliances, and seasonal items like grills.

