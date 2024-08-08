16-year-old boy charged with murder denied bond for second time

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen charged with murder will remain behind bars after a judge denied him bond.

Rene Gonzales, 16, appeared before 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez on Thursday for a hearing requesting a $100,000 bond. Gonzales’ family pleaded to Perez to grant the defendant bail.

Gonzales is accused in a fatal shooting on Oct. 26, 2022, on Bald Mountain Drive in which Novita Brazil, 25, was killed. Police said that Gonzales and another suspect, Isaac Gonzales, shot at the wrong house.

Both teens have been certified to stand trial as adults.

Thursday is not the first time that Gonzales has appeared before Perez for a bond hearing.

Nearly four months ago, Gonzales was in court seeking bond but Perez denied his request after the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office told the judge that the teen cut off his GPS monitor. While on the run, Gonzales was arrested in another case.

Because he isn’t certified as an adult in that case, not much information is known about that particular case.

According to online court records, Gonzales made a $250,000 bond in May 2023 but was remanded after a bond violation. His bond was then increased to $275,000, but he was able to make bond again in Aug. 2023.

He was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and full house arrest but later cut that monitor off.

