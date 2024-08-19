David Crockett, political science professor at Trinity University, joined KSAT 12 anchors Stephania Jimenez and Myra Arthur to answer viewer questions on a wide range of topics including Crockett’s thoughts on what we can expect for the Democratic National Convention and discussion on whether the convention matters to voters.
KSAT Q&A: Trinity University professor discusses Democratic National Convention
